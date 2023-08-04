Shown here are some of the antique glass milk bottles that are on display in the Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life. In days of yesteryear, milk and cream were sold in glass bottles, not in plastic bottles or synthetic cartons that are used today.
CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life will be open to visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.5, and will be open four days in the week that follows during the Queen Anne’s County Fair. The museum will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and from 1 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 9, 10 and 11.
The museum is promoting the great history of dairy farming in the Delmarva area and the featured exhibit for August is the collection of antique glass milk bottles that were used in that business. Up until about the 1950s, many people had milk delivered to their homes in glass bottles each morning by their local dairy farmers. Empty bottles would be left outside for return to the farmers during their next delivery. Milk sold in grocery stores was also in glass bottles.
The museum has had a few of these antique milk bottles on display for many years, but a renowned lifelong Queen Anne’s County resident, Jim Barton (from near Queen Anne), recently donated a collection of additional antique milk bottles which were joined with the original set and are all displayed together in a case in the museum.
There is no entry fee to visit the museum though voluntary donations are always appreciated. The museum is located at the on the fairgrounds at the 4-H Park on state Route 18 at Dulin Clark Road between Centreville and Queenstown.
