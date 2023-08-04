Milk bottles

Shown here are some of the antique glass milk bottles that are on display in the Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life. In days of yesteryear, milk and cream were sold in glass bottles, not in plastic bottles or synthetic cartons that are used today.

 COURTESY OF MIKE KADER

CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life will be open to visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.5, and will be open four days in the week that follows during the Queen Anne’s County Fair. The museum will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and from 1 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 9, 10 and 11.

  

