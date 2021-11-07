CAMBRIDGE — The National African American Quilt Guild will hold a quilt exhibit in conjunction with its inaugural national meeting. Quilts will be on display at the Dorchester Center for the Arts, 321 High St., Cambridge, through Dec. 11.
The NAAQG is a non-profit organization created to preserve and promote the history and legacy of African American quilting and quilters. Its co-founders, Rhonda Masters, Sharon Mooney and Laura Casmore of Texas, have embraced a mission of celebration, education and service to honor and elevate the African American quilting legacy.
The exhibit, entitled “A Celebration of African American Quilts and Fiber Arts,” will feature a display of African American Sampler Quilts from across the country and other African influenced quilts of unique designs. Some items will be for sale.
The weekend’s other convention events will be held in person at the Dorchester Center for the Arts Center and the Harriet Tubman Museum and Education Center, 424 Race St., Cambridge, and will include speakers, seminars, displays, vendors and musical performances. The conference will also be available virtually. Among the other highlights of the convention are:
Friday, Nov. 12:
● Studio Tour and Discussion with muralist Michael Rosato (visit www.michaelrosato.com).
● Quilters Tour of Harriet Tubman Museum and Education Center.
● JazzItUp: Meet and Greet with the Terry Koger Quintet. Enjoy this jazz experience with the NAAQG Jazz Collaborators and learn more about the JazzItUp Quilt Challenge currently underway.
Saturday, Nov. 13:
The day’s events will open with remarks about the founding of the NAAQG from the Texas quilters. They are followed by:
· Well-known quilt folk artist Rachel DK Clark of California. A gifted storyteller, Clark will provide a historical perspective of African American quilting based on her 30+ years in the field. She will give a textile talk and show sewing and quilting with unique textiles, including African mud cloth, bark cloth, and kente cloth.
● Panel discussion: “NAAQG, a Foundation for the Uplift of African American Quilting, panelists will discuss the future of the NAAQG as well as provide practical information about the industry, valuing one’s work in the marketplace, and preparing one’s work for exhibitions. This panel includes: Torreah Cookie Washington, quilt artist, collector and curator of Charleston, South Carolina; Tony Koger, TonyShaun Professional Photography of New Jersey; Iva Ambush, marketing and promotions consultant of Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, Georgia; Linda Harris, chairperson, Harriet Tubman Museum and Education Center of Cambridge; and Rhonda Masters of Texas, NAAQG cofounder.
● Jazz at the Mural, a live community music concert benefiting the Tubman Museum will close the evening (also virtually available). The featured musicians for this event are the TKQ, featuring Baltimore/DC area jazz saxophonist and music educator Terry Koger and his band.
For ticket and program information on this day of quilt programs, workshop and informative quilt talks, visit: harrietinyou.simpletix.com or www.NAAQG.org.
