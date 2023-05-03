CAMBRIDGE — Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a special evening presentation featuring naturalist Andy Brown, discussing “Barn Owls in Maryland: Their Ecology and Conservation.” The presentation will take place at the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.
Barn owls are found throughout Maryland, however despite their widespread distribution, barn owl populations are declining across the state. Learn more about their ecology and the challenges barn owls face at this evening presentation.
Brown is retired from Calvert County Natural Resources Division, where he worked for 34 years as a naturalist. He has a BS in Wildlife Management from Frostburg State University and an MS in Public Administration from Central Michigan University. Brown grew up in Prince Georges County, where he began birding as a teenager with Prince Georges Audubon and received his bird banding license at age 16.
Brown began working with Barn Owls in the Patuxent River Valley in the early 1990s. He currently serves on the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership Farmland Raptor Committee as the Barn Owl coordinator and is active in Barn Owl research nationwide with the Global Owl Project. He is on the Board of Directors for the Eastern Bird Banding Association. Brown currently resides in Frederick County.
