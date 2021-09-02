EASTON — Neurofeedback is a type of biofeedback that uses a person’s brain activity as a tool for therapeutic intervention. It can reduce the effects of many emotional and physical conditions without medication for people across the life span and is often done in conjunction with psychotherapy to reduce compulsive behaviors and/or improve self-regulation. Carol Strootman, LCSW-C, clinical director at For All Seasons, provides neurofeedback services to the community.
“This type of therapy helps people learn to pause in stressful situations instead of reacting. Weekly sessions are normally 30 minutes long and sometimes up to 20 sessions are utilized to get lasting results. Some insurance companies reimburse for this therapy,” Strootman said.
In the neurofeedback process, the therapist helps the client identify four to five behaviors to address in the therapy. The client is connected to an EEG machine for the therapist to observe brain waves on the computer screen as the client plays certain computer games. The client gets a beep to reward certain behaviors in the game which helps him/her achieve better emotional regulation while playing the game. By playing repeated games, the brain creates new pathways leading to a reduction in mental health symptoms.
Treatment areas that use neurofeedback include complex trauma, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, bi-polar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, addictions, and muscular tics. The American Association of Pediatrics endorses biofeedback in the treatment of ADHD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.