STEVENSVILLE — Haven Ministries is rebranding its Friends monthly giving program. Through the new “Sow the Seeds of Hope” Campaign, individuals and small businesses are encouraged to make monthly contributions of $10 a month to support Haven Ministries’ current programs and new expenses associated with its Homes of Hope, an expansion of its upcoming Housing Assistance Program.
“Our ‘Sow the Seeds of Hope’ Campaign will help us provide shelter, food, clothing and support for our vulnerable community members. It will also help people who are having difficulty finding affordable housing, connecting them to the appropriate services and eventually to permanent housing solutions,” said Krista Pettit, executive director of Haven Ministries.
“It’s an easy way to continually support Haven Ministries without making a big dent in the pocketbook at any one time,” said Janet Crutchley of Stevensville.
Kim Hannon, owner of Ophiuroidea at Kent Narrows and St. Michaels, said, “Ophiuroidea has been a Haven Ministries ‘Friends’ business partner for many years through their monthly donation plan. It’s a great and easy way to support their mission every month.”
Haven Ministries operates Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville and Hope Warehouse in Queenstown to benefit the agency’s outreach programs in Queen Anne’s County, including its upcoming housing assistance program, resource center, food pantries, street outreach, and seasonal shelter. Its Homes of Hope – two new single-family homes are currently being constructed in Stevensville.
Those who contribute to the “Sow the Seeds of Hope” Campaign will be entered to win one bushel of crabs and an outdoor high-pressure jet cooker valued at $350. The drawing will be held on Wine Down Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Hemingway’s Restaurant in Stevensville. This fundraiser event starts at 5:30 p.m. and includes music by the Unified Jazz Ensemble. Tickets are available at Haven-ministries.org for $25 per person to include a signature drink and hors d’ oeuvres. The winner of the drawing does not need to be present to win.
For more information, visit haven-ministries.org or call Krista Pettit at 410-739-4363.
