CENTREVILLE — A new Queen Anne’s County High School FFA Alumni Association has been formed to add greater support to the school’s FFA chapter, offering financial support for future FFA members at the school to be able to attend conferences around the country.
Class of 1978 alumni Jeff Moore made the announcement at the beginning of the annual end of school year banquet. “We formed the FFA Alumni Association about four months ago,” he said, “There are already about 20 FFA alumni associations in the state of Maryland.”
Following a buffet dinner provided by numerous sponsors of the QACHS FFA, outgoing student FFA President Emily Crossley, introduced Assistant Secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture Hans Schmidt, who is a lifelong resident and farmer of Queen Anne’s County, as the evening’s guest speaker. Schmidt spoke briefly, but took time to praise the QACHS FFA Chapter for continuing the good work it has been doing over many years, representing not only the school, but the strong farming community of Queen Anne’s County.
Schmidt challenged the FFA members to farm with the goal of protecting the Chesapeake Bay, going forward. “Queen Anne’s County is home to 530 farms that cover a total 150,000 acres. There are 414 miles of shoreline in the county,” he said. “It’s important to develop smart farming practices that allow the industry to grow while be respecting the environment in which we live. Part of my job is being tasked with meeting Bay cleanup goals, and Resource Conservation.”
Numerous awards were presented to FFA members for their outstanding work during the past school year. Among them, the Star Farmer Award went to Emily Crossley. The Star Placement Award went to Dylan Dean. The Agronomy Individual recognition went to Trevor Dean. The Star Greenhand Award went to Michael Carroll. There were more than 10 FFA members who were recognized for their outstanding participation and placings in the Maryland FFA Public Speaking competition.
QACHS FFA supporters who were present were recognized and each presented plaques. Among them, Nick Hall of Chesapeake Family Flooring, Jeff Moore of the newly formed QA FFA Alumni Association, Karen Dean of Queenstown Bank, Mark Sultenfuss of Nagel Farm Service, Jennifer Gannon of Maryland Grain Producers UB, Mike Dean of Chestertown Atlantic Tractor, FFA Floriculture Coach Melinda Rhodes, QACHS administrator Billie Brice and Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Marcia Sprankle.
The graduating FFA senior members for the 2022-2023 school year are Emily Crossley, Christopher Deitzel, Matthew Deitzel, Harley Martin, Kailee Reed, and Reagan Riggs.
Crossley, Martin and Reed, all outgoing officers, were invited to give retiring addresses. Crossley spoke first. She said, “Being chosen to be Chapter president was one of greatest days of my life.” She added, “I want to thank our FFA Advisor, Mr. Stokes, for making our agricultural pathway a place where we could have fun learning about agriculture . . . I will miss my high school FFA chapter; my home away from home.”
Martin, and Reed, who both plan to pursue higher education majoring in nursing, reminisced about struggling with the “COVID two-week break in March 13, 2020” and coming together to keep the FFA progressing through Google Meets meetings for a year and half before school reopened as normal.
Reed’s final message to her underclassmen was “just remember to be respectful, courteous, and grateful, and cherish every minute you are in FFA.” The final portion of the program was to install the new officers for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
