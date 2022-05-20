CAMBRIDGE — New Life Christian Church and Ministries Inc. held a mortgage burning celebration on Sunday, May 15, having paid off a 25-year mortgage in just 9 years and 3 months.
New Life Christian Church got its start 32 years ago. In 1989, Bishop J. Clinton Hoggard had a thought that he shared with Rev. Weldon M. Johnson. His thought was about activist Harriet Tubman. Tubman, who was born in Dorchester County, was also a member of the A.M.E. Zion Conference. Therefore, Hoggard thought an A.M.E. Zion Church should be located in Dorchester County. Considering this challenge involved much prayer.
After much prayer, Johnson pursued the thought of taking on such an undertaking. God was so good, as usual, and some friends with whom they had shared the thought of a new beginning helped Johnson locate a building to start the church. This building required renovation before a church could assemble.
Johnson, his wife and three school-aged children, along with a few supportive friends, officially opened New Life A.M.E. Zion Church on Sunday, Jan. 7, 1990, in Cambridge.
Within those 32 years the church upgraded. It moved in 1993 and renovated a second location. As the congregation grew, Johnson realized the church needed a bigger building. At that time God inspired him that it was time to build our own sanctuary, he said.
After praying and assistance from the congregation, the church found a property that members felt would meet their needs and allow the church to grow and expand as necessary.
Upon this property the church built a new sanctuary and an overflow to accommodate and serve a much larger congregation with guests/visitors, as well. It is where the church holds inspiring services with the public and fellow churches far and near.
During the past 32 years, the church acquired a new name, New Life Christian Church and Ministries Inc.; the pastor is now the Honorable Bishop Weldon M. Johnson; and the congregation has grown greatly as it continues to serve God.
New Life Christian Church is located at 923 Phillips St., Cambridge.
