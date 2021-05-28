SALISBURY – The Salisbury Zoo has acquired mother-daughter pair of Canadian lynx from the Pittsburgh Zoo. Mom, Chayne and daughter Helga, were recommended to go to the Salisbury Zoo through a species survival program. They could become part of a breeding program.
The lynx duo are residing in the exhibit previously occupied by a jaguar. Zoo visitors will be able to view mom and daughter, but at a distance due to COVID-19 precautions. Cats as well as deer, river otter, and primates are susceptible to the virus. Special precautions have been made to distance visitors from the exhibit.
Both Chayne and Helga have May birthdays. Chayne is 13 years old and Helga is 2, according to the zoo.
The Salisbury Zoo is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The zoo does have some COVID mask requirements in place.
The zoo is also hostsing its second annual Metal Menagerie art exhibit through June 4
The arts installations features sculpture from students, staff and faculty from the Salisbury University Art Department is on display throughout the grounds of the Salisbury Zoo All work was cast in the new foundry in the 3D Arts Center at SU during the Spring semester. This open-air exhibition is free and open to the public during regular Zoo hours.
