CAMBRIDGE — A new mural is coming to downtown Cambridge this summer. The Dorchester Women’s Mural will be completed by artist Bridget Cimino of Baltimore. Her design — chosen from among 17 entries — is planned for the exterior wall of the Main Street Gallery at 518 Poplar Street.
“The wall space on the side of the Main Street Gallery is really any eyesore,” said Theresa Knight McFadden with Cambridge Community Arts Foundation, adding that for a number of years artists have said, “wouldn’t that be the perfect spot for a mural celebrating Dorchester County.”
A request for proposals from artists around the state was put out and from the tremendous responses, Cimino’s design was selected. The mural depicts seven women connected to Dorchester County: Yogananda Pittman, chief of Capitol Police; Gloria Richardson, Civil Rights activist; Anna Ella Carroll, adviser to President Abraham Lincoln; Rear Admiral Sara Joyner; Harriet Tubman; actress Bea Arthur; and Annie Oakley.
When the call went out for artists, Cimino said she was excited to do portraiture, as it is one of her favorites, and she wholeheartedly embraced the challenge to get every woman mentioned highlighted in her design. Color was also key in her design, along with native Maryland flowers.
It was a challenge to find portraits of some of the women that would do them justice, Cimino said. The design was not without difficulties as she worked to incorporate all of the women into the mural, and she used the computer to help adjust the scale. But true to her art, Cimino said it is important to her to do a physical sketch on paper.
The mural will be go directly onto the wall on top of white sealer. She plans to transfer her design using a grid and will use weather-resistant paints that should stand the test of time. There will also be a community day where people can come and participate with some of the painting.
Painting is planned to begin mid to late May and should take approximately one month.
Donations from individuals and grants from Dorchester Center for the Arts, Heart of the Chesapeake Country Heritage Area, the City of Cambridge Arts and Entertainment District, and a grant from the state have funded about 76% of the cost to complete the panel.
The second panel for the adjoining wall is still in the works and will include other women of note from Dorchester County.
Follow the Cambridge Community Arts Foundation, a 501(c)(3) on social media, to find out how to sign up to become a community artist and help with the mural.
