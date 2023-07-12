The new facility features eight individually fenced-in playing surfaces. While the courts are open now, the county aims to add a couple more items before the project is officially complete including adding trash cans, picnic tables, signage and additional landscaping.
“Picklers” or “Pickleballers” try out the new courts.
Talbot County Parks and Recreation Director Preston Peper scores on a backhand shot with teammate and USE Pickleball Association District Ambassador for the Maryland Eastern Shore Nick Papson.
At the end of each game, regardless of how anyone performed, players tap paddles as a sign of good sportsmanship.
Pickleball is accessible for all ages. It’s a flexible sport for fun, exercise or competition, and all you need is a paddle and a pickleball to get started.
EASTON — The Talbot County Department of Parks and Recreation opened eight new pickleball courts at the Community Center in July.
The courts, located on the east side of the Community Center property, feature individually fenced-in playing surfaces. The construction project also includes new accessible paths and improved landscaping. The project was funded in part by the Local Parks and Playground Infrastructure grant issued by the State of Maryland. The Council approved the project in August 2022.
“We wanted to open the courts as soon as possible, but we do have a couple more items to add before the project is completed, including adding trash cans, picnic tables, signage and additional landscaping,” said Talbot Department of Parks and Recreation Director Preston Peper. “In the future, we aim to add lights, water and electric to increase playing time and facility capabilities.”
First Come, First Served
The courts will be open to the public daily from dawn to dusk, on a first come, first serve basis, subject to private event closing. If courts are crowded, rules will be posted for rotation guidelines. Bathrooms are available in the Community Center during normal business hours.
Reservations for Private Events
Talbot Parks and Recreation can provide information on reserving court space for private events. This option is great for tournaments, private lessons, workshops, or classes.
Classes and Workshops
Parks and Recreation will offer several classes and workshops throughout the year to give individuals a chance to learn the game of pickleball, or to up their game with advanced training. Follow Talbot Parks and Recreation on Facebook and Instagram for upcoming classes and workshops.
“I know how excited some folks are about the new courts,” said Council Member Dave Stepp, who also serves as the Council’s liaison to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. “Pickleball is a great activity for all ages, and having a public location to play will allow expanded access to our residents.”
The pickleball courts construction precedes another greatly anticipated project, the new gymnasium addition.
Scheduled to be completed in early 2024, the gymnasium addition will include two basketball courts, two volleyball courts, bathrooms and storage space. Indoor pickleball courts also will be available.
The space will also be available for rent for a variety of events, which could include athletic tournaments, college fairs, banquets, and weddings. The project is being funded by the County and Program Open Space.
