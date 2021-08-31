CAMBRIDGE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore Inc. held its 12th annual Eastern Shore Golf Classic on Aug. 9 at the River Marsh Golf Club at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina. Major sponsors for the tournament included Delmarva Power, Pohanka of Salisbury and Bank of Delmarva. Co-chairs for the event were John Petito of Delmarva Power and Jimmy Sweet of the Delmarva Shorebirds.
Eighty-five golfers, across 21 teams, teed off Monday afternoon to raise money for youth mentoring, enrichment and resources for youth and families across all nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Upon registration, each golfer received an engraved gift from West O Bottle Shop as a thank you for their contribution to the charity tournament.
Golfers played 18 holes and enjoyed a healthy lunch prepared by the Hyatt Regency’s catering staff, as well as a post event reception meal in the Eagle’s Nest dining area.
Immediately following the tournament, awards were presented for first and second place gross, first and second place net, and closest to the pin.
First place gross winners were Wesley Cox, Chris Murphy, Craig Warner of PNC’s Team. Second place gross winners were John Allen Jr, Stan Botts, Tony Trunk, Ozzie Van Helmond of John Allen Jr.’s Team.
First place net winners were Craig Dawson, Josh Banks, George Searcy, Ted Hoey of Salisbury Moose’s Team. Second place net winners were George Burbage, Jennifer Crismond, Chris Davis, Justin Gray of Farmer’s Bank of Willards’ Team.
Closest to the Pin winners include pin #6 – Craig Warner — Susan Petito; pin #13 — Craig Dawson; pin #15 — David Shockley — Susan Petito; and pin #17 – John Petito — Jen Crismond.
As summer ends, BBBSES is excited to announce its next big event, Santa’s Open Charity Golf Tournament, is scheduled for Dec. 4. Details can be found at shorebiglittle.org/events.
