A new Harriet Tubman sculpture monument will debut Sept. 1 at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis
Joyce J. Scott produced the 10-foot tall “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé. It celebrates the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial and to start off International Underground Railroad Month.
“Thee Harriet Tubman monument is made of painted milled foam with found objects, blown glass, and mixed media appliqués. Tubman holds in her hands a beaded rifle adorned with flowers and a beaded staff, called a vévé,” according to a release.
The sculpture was produced in 2017 and was previously on display in Hamilton, New Jersey. It will featured a the Maryland museum through September 2023.
Provocative and piercing, the sculpture was originally a part of Joyce J. Scott’s 2018 exhibition entitled Harriet Tubman and Other Truths at Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, N.J. The Banneker-Douglass Museum is honored to have it as its new temporary home, on view through September 30, 2023.
“Dr. Joyce J. Scott’s work is a touchstone in the museum’s history. Two years after opening in 1984, Banneker-Douglass Museum had its first group art exhibition and Joyce J. Scott was the only woman artist featured. As the daughter of quilter/textile artist Elizabeth Talford Scott, Joyce’s work often centers legacy and defiance. This sculpture allows visitors to celebrate both concepts,” said Schillica Howard, Curator of Collections at Banneker-Douglass Museum.
Scott is a Baltimore native. The sculpture will be installed outside the main entry doors of the museum, Banneker-Douglass Museum is located at 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis, MD 21401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.