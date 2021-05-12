TILGHMAN ISLAND — Tilghman Island has a new mural spread across the Phillips Wharf Environmental Center building, located just past the drawbridge headed into town. The massive public art celebrates the Tilghman Packing Company, the local watermen and the bounties of the Chesapeake Bay — the historical and cultural backbone of the town.
A crowd of more than 20 people gathered with local watermen and county and state politicians on May 7 for a ribbon-cutting and an official unveiling of the mural painted by famous local artist Michael Rosato.
Spectators gathered in the grass and marveled at the mural, which stretches nearly as high as the building itself. The mural depicts a sparkling blue-water harbor packed with skipjacks and buckets of crabs and oysters, with a bright red can in the foreground with the words "Tilghman" scrawled on it.
The art represents the Tilghman Packing Company's heyday when it was a premier watermen's destination on the peninsula and one of the busiest seafood packaging plants on the East Coast.
Rosato said it took him only a few weeks to paint the mural. When sketching it out, he focused on "the bounty of the bay." But the "story here is a morphing of past and present" of Tilghman Island.
"It's not necessarily realistic in its setting," he said, "but it tells the story of the incredibly rich history."
Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Del. Johnny Mautz, R-37B-Talbot, Sen. Addie Eckhardt, R-37-Midshore, and Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan, along with Vice President Pete Lesher, all attended the event.
Haddaway-Riccio said she "appreciates everyone who worked so hard to make this a reality," mentioning the project is important for her because she has family that lives on Tilghman Island.
"It's always great to be in Tilghman," she said. "It has a special place in my heart and this (mural) is just beautiful."
Tilghman Island, on a peninsula stretching into the Bay, is rich ground for watermen. Seafood catchers still launch boats off the harbor to catch crabs, oysters and fish, and can often work throughout all four seasons on Tilghman Island.
In the 19th century, the seafood industry and oystering especially took off on Tilghman Island. Operations there grew into the massive Tilghman Packing Company, which had multiple packing houses, a store, a post office and more — for a long time, it was the center of commerce in Talbot County.
Tilghman Packing Company once employed 700 workers in its prime, bringing employees in from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.
Lesher said Tilghman Packing Company once harvested more than 12 million pounds of fish, shucked 100,00 gallons of oysters and produced millions of pounds of crab cakes.
"Here we are dedicating this mural, on the exact former site of Phillip's Wharf and before that of Harrison Seafood Packing House," he said, giving another name for Tilghman Packing Company," with exactly that same goal in mind. To inspire people to better understand this place and the rich heritage and its ongoing legacy. May we all become better stewards for it."
The industry declined in the late 20th Century, followed by water quality issues and a decimation of the oyster population. Tilghman Packing Company eventually closed operations and turned into a residential community. But the town is still thriving today.
Jeff Harrison, the president of Talbot County Watermen's Association, described Tilghman Island as one of the "small communities all around the Chesapeake Bay built on the hard work of watermen."
"As a community we grew like that and I see that today in this project," he said. "It really couldn't be in a better place. This building has a lot of history right here ... it had one of the hugest charter fishing fleets on the Bay and they worked on the boats in the wintertime here."
The mural project was conceived by Ginny Cornwell, the founder of the Tilghman Island Area Youth Association. Cornwell's husband helped raise over $6,000 in fundraising donations.
The original idea was to place the mural on the drawbridge. Doing so would allow residents and visitors coming into town to have something to look at as they wait for the drawbridge to drop. But Cornwell was unable to get government approval for the bridge, meeting difficulties with its size and placement.
Another opportunity arose when Nick Hargrove, the owner of Wittman Wharf Seafood, acquired the Phillips Wharf Environmental Center property. He gave permission for the mural to go up on the building off Tilghman Island Road. The Phillips Wharf Environmental Center has shutdown its Tilghman operations.
"Ginny found me and she asked if she could do it here, and I'm like, 'Heck yeah,' because we're using the Tilghman Brand for our new oyster brand," he said. "It's kind of fitting."
Cornwell also secured grant funding for the project with the help of Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism Director Cassandra Vanhooser, as well as the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority and Stories of the Chesapeake.
In pre-written statements, Cornwell wrote that the effort took a couple years — but was well-worth the wait.
"Folks, this mural is special!" she wrote. "I think most will agree that the mural is a detailed work of art and window into Tilghman's way of life."
Rosato felt the same. The artist has painted for towns and cities nationwide — such as the internationally-renown Harriet Tubman mural in Cambridge — but this mural was special.
"I have so much pride when I tell these stories," Rosato said. "Every town has something to be proud of ... and Tilghman Island is no different. This is just a remarkable neck of the woods."
Brad Dress is a Star Democrat staff writer covering the environment, local issues and politics on the Mid-Shore. You can reach him at bdress@chespub.com.
