EASTON — A group of cyclists will host a new Tour de Talbot bike ride from on Saturday, June 12, to help raise funds for the Maryland Food Bank.
The local cyclists led by Heather Grant, Angel Nagel and their bike club Bikes, Brews and Bubbles (BBB) hosted an event last year called “Tour de Quarantine” has turned in a revival of the Tour de Talbot brand which had been used in the past to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and the Mid-Shore Riverkeepers.
“The name Tour de Quarantine was chosen last year for obvious reasons,” said Grant. “We raised over $500 for the Maryland Food Bank and it was a great way to ride with our community in a social-distanced and safe manner. Little did we know that we would still be under COVID restrictions a year later but the old name seemed to trivialize what we’ve all been through. We decided to co-opt the old Tour de Talbot name and added that it is in honor of COIVD victims. This year, we hope to raise even more for the Maryland Food Bank and have several other non-profits helping us out. The YMCA of the Chesapeake will be running the Oxford Ferry rest stop and the Town Dock Foundation (supporting their Hopeful campaign) will be running the Windy Hill Landing rest stop in Trappe. We are honored to have them aboard.”
The fundraising bike ride starts at Eat Sprout in Easton (335 N. Aurora Street, Easton, MD) at 7 a.m. on Saturday with various distances being offered to participants — including a shorter route between Easton and Oxford. Rest stops with water and snacks will be available approximately every 15 miles, but will close at 1 p.m. Participants completing the longe routes will be crossing the Oxford Ferry and will be required to pay the one-way $5 ferry fee.
A welcome coffee reception will be set up at Eat Sprout at 7 a.m. and finisher reception will be at the same location with post-ride beverages from Wishing Well Liquors. Easton Cycle and Sport will be at the start from 6:30 a.m. 8:30 a.m. to assist riders and to top off those tires with air. The Bike Doctor in Arnold and Chesapeake Cycling Club (C3) are providing snacks for the rest stops. Participants are asked to park at the corner of N. Aurora and Aurora Park Drive (Leonard Rieck Drive) or in the spots across from the Easton Firehouse, not in the Sprout lot. Additional sponsorship donations from corporations are welcomed
Riders being asked to make a donation to the Maryland Food Bank of at least $20 to ride the route and take advantage of the rest stops. Donations are being accepted online at tourdetalbot.org and can also be made in person on the day of the ride.
Learn more at http://www.tourdetalbot.org
