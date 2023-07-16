CENTREVILLE — Wye River Upper School, a renowned educational institution committed to empowering students with learning differences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole “Nikki” Juarez Williams as the new chair of the Board of Trustees. Williams brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to educational excellence, making her an exceptional choice to lead the board.
Williams is a highly respected leader in the field of education, known for her dedication to fostering inclusivity and providing equal opportunities for all students. With a distinguished career over two decades, she has held various leadership roles in public and private educational institutions. She has consistently advocated for advancing educational practices that cater to diverse learning styles, enabling students to unlock their full potential.
As the chair of the Board of Trustees, Williams will be pivotal in guiding Wye River Upper School’s strategic vision and ensuring its continued success in supporting students with learning differences. Her comprehensive understanding of the challenges students face and her passion for empowering young minds will drive the school’s commitment to academic excellence and personalized learning experiences.
On her appointment Williams said, “I am deeply honored to serve as the chair of the Board of Trustees for Wye River Upper School. This institution has a long-standing reputation for its dedication to empowering students with learning differences and fostering a supportive and inclusive environment. I am committed to building upon the school’s exceptional legacy and working collaboratively with the board, faculty, staff, and families to enhance the educational opportunities for every student further.”
The board looks forward to her strategic guidance and vision as they continue to create a nurturing and transformative learning environment for all students.
