WRUS welcomes new chair

Nicole Williams

 Courtesy of WRUS

CENTREVILLE — Wye River Upper School, a renowned educational institution committed to empowering students with learning differences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole “Nikki” Juarez Williams as the new chair of the Board of Trustees. Williams brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to educational excellence, making her an exceptional choice to lead the board.

  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.