CENTREVILLE — Not My Child QAC 2.0 has made a $2,500 donation to Camp New Dawn, a grief retreat hosted by Compass for children, teens and families who are struggling with the loss of a loved one. Campers learn healthy coping skills that will benefit them throughout their lives. They engage in group discussions and activities with other kids who have experienced loss, and interact with professional grief counselors who help them learn about and express grief in a safe, natural environment. Camp New Dawn is open to anyone ages 3-18 who is learning to navigate their grief, including those who have lost a loved one to substance abuse.
Since losing his own son, Anthony, to addiction in May 2017, Not My Child QAC 2.0 founder Tony Reno has spoken out about the dangers and realities of the opioid epidemic, provided support to those recovering from addiction and given assistance to families who have lost a loved one. Thanks to this donation, camp supplies and registration fees will be covered for future families dealing with the grief associated with losing a loved one to an overdose.
Grief following a drug overdose is often very complicated and can be different from other forms of grieving. An untimely and traumatic death can cause intense emotional reactions in loved ones, including guilt, shame/stigma, anger, anxiety and fear, and isolation. Therefore, Compass also offers a “Recovering After a Substance Passing” (R.A.S.P.) support group for adults. This program is designed to be engaging and welcoming to those who are suffering the loss of a loved one due to an overdose death. Grief support supervisor Rhonda Knotts said the group includes fellowship, guided conversation or activities and the occasional guest speaker.
To learn more about Camp New Dawn or the R.A.S.P. grief support group, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@.
If you would like to support Not My Child QAC 2.0, the organization will be hosting the Carson Freedman Crab Feast and Cornhole Tournament Aug. 21 at the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.