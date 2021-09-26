EASTON — The Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore, a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, is now accepting grant proposals from IRS-designated non-profit organizations addressing the needs of women and girls throughout the five-county region. Completed applications for 2022-2023 programs are due in the Fund office by Monday, November 1, 2021, by 4:00pm. Awards will be announced in April 2022.
Since its founding in 2002, the Women & Girls Fund has awarded more than $737,000 to 102 non-profit organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties.
In 2021, 12 grants were given for a wide variety of programs such as: For All Seasons “Targeting Anxiety in Teenage Girls”; Kent Attainable Housing’s “Mentoring First-time Homeowners”; MAC Inc.’s “Empowering Women Caregivers in Dorchester”; Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence’s “Food Pantry Program for Clients”; and, The Ladies of Nia’s “Tomorrow’s H.O.P.E. Mentoring Program.”
Beth Spurry, a Women & Girls Fund board member who co-chairs the Grants Committee along with board member Allie Prell, shared the committee’s purpose: “We are interested in receiving applications from organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. No organization should be reluctant to apply. We give strong attention to specialized needs and innovative programs for which other funding sources might not exist. We are pleased to have helped a number of small projects get started and become successful ongoing programs.”
