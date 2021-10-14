OCEAN CITY — The Annual Shore Craft Beer Fest for OCtoberfest is slated for Ocean City on Saturday, Oct. 23. Visitors will enjoy live music featuring Johnny Bling and award winning food trucks for starters. There will be 14 local craft breweries with more than 30 beers available, shopping, beach mazes, pumpkin races, and beach views.
General admission tickets are $40. VIP packages have already sold out. The first 1,000 ticket holders to arrive between 1:30 and 4:30 pm will receive a redemption coupon for one limited edition souvenir glass pint glasses. Because they are glass, they will be available on exit.
If you want to take a 30-minute ride on the bay visitors can hop aboard the OC Bay Hopper Craft Beer Cruise for $15 and get an additional can of beer to enjoy on your ride.
Just pick a time for your cruise. You can ride between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Walk out to the dock at your selected departure time to board the boat, have a beer, and enjoy the natural beauty of the coastal bays. The cruise will include one beer per person which will be exclusive to riders that are not available to other festival goers. Tickets can be purchased online at https://shorecraftbeer.ticketspice.com/6th-annual-octoberfest
An arsenal of beers will be available of course, including Hoop Tea and two hard seltzers from Sinepuxent brewing. The event benefits OCDC. Co-sponsored by Shore Craft Beer, OCDC and the Town of Ocean City.
Other festivities include the second annual Oktoberfest at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort. There will be mermaids, German food, and even an opportunity to dust off your dirndl and lederhosen.
A wide range of fare will be available for you to delight in at a buffet which will feature bratwurst, pretzels, spätzle, potatoes and bacon, and many other options — and of course, a nice collection of craft beer. Cost: $29 Adults – $16 Children U-$12 – $9 for children under five.
Festivities will get underway starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday with live performances from the Maria & John Band. Younger ones will get to participate in an Apple Cider Relay Race, on the East Lawn starting at 5:30 p.m. The adult Stein Lugging contest starts at 7 p.m. The event will come to a close at 9 p.m.
Highlights include Mermaids from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Oktoberfest buffet, lawn games, and more family fun in the atrium.
Atrium View & Ocean View Rooms ONLY $149/night for the weekend – use promo code BEER when making your reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.