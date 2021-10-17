EVENT: Oktoberfest celebration featuring food and musical guest Kyle Offidani
DATE: Sunday, Oct. 24
VENUE: Revival
LOCATION: Salisbury
HAPPY HOUR: 6 p.m.
DINNER: 6:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC: Kyle Offidani
ABOUT THE ARTIST: Kyle Offidani is a musician, Born and raised in South coastal Delaware along the “Indian river” bay. Musically, Kyle draws inspiration from world and roots music. When listening to Kyle’s music, you will hear echoes of these genres Woven into the tapestry of his compositions. Writing with a strong notion of genuinity and vulnerability, he believes that there is a creative flow within us all, that calls out to be heard and realized.
DINNER & TASTING MENU:
Taste 4 Burley Oak beers along with 3 courses of food from revival’s kitchen.
Homemade Pretzel, Bratwurst braised with Pilsner Burley Oak. Side of German Brotchen Roll and Sauerkraut paired with Oktoberfest from Burley Oak
German Beer Cheese made with Burley Oak Rudy Boy, Beer Mustard paired with Rudy Boy from Burley Oak, and don’t forget the Black Forest Stout Cake
Last buy not least, Burley Oak Bunker C porter, Chocolate Ganache, Sour Cherry Mousse paired with Burley Oak’s seasonal nice fruity JREAM will round out the menu.
Tickets available online at revivalshows.com or call the box-office at (667) 281-0101 for assistance.
