STARR — The Old Starr Methodist Church homecoming celebration will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, at the church building located along Route 309 in the small community of Starr, just five miles southwest of Centreville. The annual homecoming welcomes past family members and friends of those who once attended the church before it closed in 1959, as the congregation dwindled to no longer be able to support keeping the church open.
Two services a year are held at the former Starr church building: the annual homecoming on the first Sunday in October and a candlelight Christmas carol service held the first Sunday in December.
Dolly Taylor, 93, of Starr, who grew up in the church, is still instrumental is organizing for the yearly services at Old Starr. Her late grandfather, Henry Covington, served as pastor of that congregation in the early 1990s, as well as pastor of the two other area Methodist churches just north of Centreville, Salem Methodist Church and Burrisville Methodist Church. He presented sermons every Sunday, riding between the church locations on horseback, before automobile travel came to the Eastern Shore.
Old Starr Church was the farthest ride for Covington, and he ended his weekly Sunday travels at that location.
The church building was built in the late 1850s and opened in October 1860, before the Civil War. Other than maintenance of the building, little has changed inside. There is electricity, where, of course, there was no electricity back in 1860. Huge windows were put in the church building to take advantage of natural sunlight during worship services during the afternoon. Oil lamps were originally used for cloudy days outside. There is a balcony inside the church building, but access to the balcony is very limited. It is reported that some of the original wall paper used to decorate in the balcony is still there.
The public is welcome to the church services, Oct. 3 and Dec. 6 this year. Retired music director Nancy Cook is scheduled to lead the sing-along program Oct. 3, beginning at 2 p.m. (Cook directed choirs at both Kent Island and Centreville UM churches.) The worship service message will begin at 3 p.m. A potluck dinner will follow in the social hall next door to the church building.
