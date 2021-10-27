WYE MILLS — Old Wye Church in Wye Mills marked its 300th anniversary on Oct. 17 with a Sunday of Colonial devotion and celebration.
The festivities began before the 11 o’clock service, when arriving parishioners and guests, many in 18th century dress, were treated on the terrace outside the church to cups of Maryland red crab soup and an address by the “acid but able” Rev. Christopher Wilkinson (actually Warren Tewes of Queenstown), rector of Old Wye when it first opened in 1721. Wilkinson delivered an account of his career in service to the church in England and America, mentioning several difficulties but ending by expressing his satisfaction at having been buried under the church altar.
The present rector, the Very Rev. Charles Osberger, then rang the bell to summon the attendees into the fully restored church, where the regular service of Morning Prayer was conducted in the words of the 1662 English Book of Common Prayer. The readings from Scripture and the Prayers were led from the clerk’s desk by Worship Leaders Rick Culotta of Queenstown and Sharon Butler of Wye Mills, both attired, like the Rector, in appropriate Colonial garb.
The church was decorated in the bright red liturgical colors assigned for Old Wye’s patronal saint, Luke the Evangelist, and on display were the chalice and altar silver given in 1737 by William Hemsley, owner of the nearby Cloverfields tobacco plantation. From the top of the double-decker pulpit on the north wall of the church, Osberger preached on climate change and evangelism, delivering a memorable sermon much shorter than the lengthy discourses of Colonial times.
After the service, parishioners and guests prepared to the Parish Hall for a splendid luncheon of Mid-Atlantic Colonial fare organized by a team under the leadership of MaryJo DeMatteis of Chester. On offer in the center of the hall were platters of roast pork loin with apples, sweet potatoes, turkey pot pies, collard greens, cornbread (made with Wye Mill cornmeal), plus a necessary and excellent oyster creation served in individual half shells.
At the Rector’s head table, the guests of honor included the Rt. Rev. Santosh Marray, 11th and current Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, and Stephen Hemsley, executive chairman of UnitedHealth Group and president of the Cloverfields Preservation Foundation. At all the tables, each place setting included a souvenir packet of eight traditional Prayer Cards created for the 300th anniversary by Phoebe Gilbert of Dagsboro, Delaware, and Mary Campbell of Centreville.
The Colonial Sunday at Old Wye, months in planning by a committee headed by Tom Radcliffe of Ridgely, was the first in a series of events and activities that will continue throughout the coming year and culminate on St. Luke’s Day in October 2022.
More information is available at the Wye Parish website, www.wyeparish.org. Or contact the Parish Office, 410-827-8484 and info@wyeparish.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.