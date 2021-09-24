WYE MILLS — Old Wye Church in Wye Mills, 300 years old this October, is now welcoming visitors with a cell phone-accessed audio tour of its historic buildings and grounds. The self-guided tour, which is also available in a traditional pamphlet form, leads tourists and other interested persons around the principal points of interest on the Old Wye site.
In announcing the new tour, the Rev. Charlie Osberger, long-serving rector of Wye Parish, stated, “So often, on weekends and in vacation times, visitors stop by, many of them more than once, to have a look in on Old Wye. To celebrate our 300th anniversary, our church family has created this tour as a gift to all these modern-day pilgrims. We welcome each of them, and we want Old Wye to be a refreshing way station for them on their own spiritual journeys.”
Old Wye Church first opened for worship services on Oct. 17, 1721. In its three centuries of existence, Old Wye, like the Eastern Shore itself, has had its good times and bad. The prosperity of the early decades of the 18th century gave way to hardship in the aftermath of the American Revolution and the War of 1812, as England changed from trading partner and protector to adversary and rival. Old Wye became derelict for a time, was then repaired, but later again fell on hard times. Only in the mid-20th century was it fully restored to what it had been in its early, flourishing days.
The restoration of Old Wye was brought about by philanthropist and parishioner Arthur A. Houghton Jr., who recruited to the task the team of architects, archeologists, and historians working at Colonial Williamsburg. At the outset of the project, Houghton stated his hope that “restoration of this historic and ancient church, which is so precious and dear to its parishioners, may serve to awaken a greater interest in the Christian Church and its spiritual importance in our community.”
The new audio tour of Old Wye is narrated by Osberger and Sharon Butler, a senior worship leader in the parish. The tour has 12 stops, each identified by a small sign, and at each stop visitors can hear via their cell phones the history and significance of what they are seeing.
Among the stops is one at the Celtic Cross, a traditional British standing cross made from the wood of the famous Wye Oak that had grown nearby for four centuries until it finally went down in a storm in 2002. The Cross is reached by a footbridge (another stop) over the small stream that in earlier times was the navigable water-road to the Church.
The tour stop at Old Wye’s 1763 Vestry House describes the several roles, from local government to gentlemen’s club, that vestries played in colonial times. After disappearing sometime during the 19th century, the Vestry House was fully reconstructed when its foundations were uncovered during the 20th century restoration project.
There are three tour stops in the Church’s rural cemetery, at the columbarium and at two terraces. The audio at these stops provides not only information about some of the graves in the churchyard but also a more general account of burial practices in the Anglican tradition at Old Wye.
The total running time of the audio feed is not much over a half hour, but the whole tour of the site, with time to walk about and observe, requires closer to a full hour.
For those unable to visit Old Wye and experience the site at first-hand, the audio tour with a selection of accompanying visual images can be accessed through the Wye Parish website, www.wyeparish.org.
