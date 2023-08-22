Olmert returns to lecture at Talbot Historical Society

EASTON — Michael Olmert will present a lecture at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Talbot Historical Society based on his forthcoming book, “Ink, Paint, Bricks: Intention & Ambiguity in the Arts.”
This illustrated talk will cover two short poems, one painting, and one architectural building shape, the octagon. The poetry will be by W.H Auden: “Musee des Beaux Arts” (1938) and “If I Could Tell You, I Would Let You Know” (1940). The picture will be Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s genre painting, “The Fall of Icarus” (1560); and the architectural part will cover the all-important symbolism of the octagon in architecture, religion and literature.
Overall, the book is to do with intention, interpretation and meaning in writing, painting, and buildings. The book will have 10 chapters, each covering one building, one novel, play, or poem and one painting.
Olmert has been teaching Shakespeare and drama at the University of Maryland English Department for 37 years. This is his second Talbot Historical Society lecture based on the new book.
He has also spoken at the THS on “The Invention of Colonial Williamsburg.” He’s written “The Smithsonian Book of Books” (1992), “Milton’s Teeth & Ovid’s Umbrella” (1996), and “Kitchens, Smokehouses & Privies” (2009). His television writing has won three Primetime Emmys.
He has written 80 TV documentaries, as well as five books, seven plays, three feature films, an IMAX film, and over 200 articles, essays, and reviews.
In 2005, he was inducted into the University of Maryland Alumni Hall of Fame.
The lecture will take place at the Talbot Historical Society at 25 S. Washington Street, Easton. Reservations are required. The lecture is free for THS members and $5 for non-members.
For more information or to sign-up, contact the Talbot Historical Society at 410-822-0773 or email kaylaw@talbothistory.org.
