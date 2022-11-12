Fall Barn Hunt

Eowyn announces her find to handler Colin Ratcliffe.

 PETER PAIGE

CENTREVILLE — On a beautiful autumn weekend, Oct. 28–30, about 75 dogs and their handlers gathered at Spring Cove Farm in Centreville for three days of Barn Hunt, one of the fastest growing dog sports. The event, sponsored by Talbot Kennel Club (TKC), included Parson Russell Terrier Eowyn, a Master Level competitor, who burrowed through piles of hay bales to find her prey. She found all the rats there were to find.

