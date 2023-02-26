Journey Through a Developing World

Bruce Purdy will talk about his experiences in a developing world in a Chesapeake Forum course that begins March 7.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — On one particularly memorable birthday, international development expert Bruce Purdy found himself in an uncomfortable position. The Afghani warlord he’d been sent to help had just told him that if he didn’t turn around and leave immediately, he would personally kill him. Purdy didn’t need to be told twice, which is why he is alive today to tell that story and others in “A Journey Through the Developing World,” starting Tuesday, March 7.

