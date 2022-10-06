One Mission Cambridge expands services with community dinners

CAMBRIDGE — Since opening its doors in June, One Mission Cambridge has assisted 362 residents at its mission center at 614 Race St. in Cambridge. Each month since then, the number of people assisted has grown significantly.
“To meet the growing needs among residents and to offer fellowship to our neighbors, on the first Monday of each month ... we will offer community dinners in the space in the rear of our building,” said Krista Pettit, leader of One Mission Cambridge’s efforts.
“Seating for the dinners will be at 4 p.m., and the dinner will include a meal and a program offering people the opportunity to fellowship and share information.”
Pettit credits volunteers and the support of area churches in helping to meet the needs of 197 people in August alone. These households included 280 adults, 66 seniors, and 175 children. Among those served were 90 disabled citizens, 16 individuals experiencing homelessness, 75 unemployed citizens, and 12 veterans.
One Mission Cambridge’s location has proved ideal to serve some of the community’s most vulnerable populations. The building includes a storefront on Race Street with a large communal space in the rear of the building. By consolidating some of the area’s food pantries, One Mission Cambridge can offer a food pantry store where people can shop for what they need in a dignified manner.
In addition, the center offers community navigation with computers onsite for people to research jobs and complete job applications and look up resources to help them connect to community services.
“Whether you need food items, to get a replacement Social Security card or photo ID, or just need a friendly face to talk to, the center is open for walk-in services,” Pettit said.
The organization is still in need of volunteers and volunteer training is available for a variety of shifts. To date, over 15 churches are now working with One Mission Cambridge. All Christian churches are invited to participate.
One Mission Cambridge is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month. Visit One Mission Cambridge on Facebook or Instagram or the website onemissioncambridge.org or call 410-901-3959. Donations can be made to One Mission Cambridge, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613.
