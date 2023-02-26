One Mission Cambridge

From left, attending One Mission Cambridge’s Community Dinner are Jim Riley, Shirley Jackson, Ann Crocker, Mary Angela Martin and Barbara Schneider.

 Courtesy of KRISTA PETTIT

CAMBRIDGE — One Mission Cambridge, a coalition of Christian churches and ministries that is meeting the physical and spiritual needs of men, women, and children in Cambridge, helped 632 individuals from June through December 2022. On average, 210 individuals received help at its mission center monthly in 2022 helping to feed 558 household members, which included 198 children, 291 adults, and 69 seniors.

