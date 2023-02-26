CAMBRIDGE — One Mission Cambridge, a coalition of Christian churches and ministries that is meeting the physical and spiritual needs of men, women, and children in Cambridge, helped 632 individuals from June through December 2022. On average, 210 individuals received help at its mission center monthly in 2022 helping to feed 558 household members, which included 198 children, 291 adults, and 69 seniors.
“We are declaring 2023 to be the year of abundance for One Mission Cambridge. Abundant gifts of love will be opened to expose resources and improve lives and greatly impact families to change the trajectory of Cambridge toward peace, reconciliation, and movement out of impoverished situations,” said Director Krista Pettit.
In the coming year, One Mission Cambridge will continue to provide quality programs of a food pantry, community navigation, community dinners, and counseling services. The organization, which just completed a strategic plan for 2023 to 2025, has the following goals for the next two years: expansion of the mission center space to provide a waiting area for fellowship; expansion of church and volunteer participation; expansion of the food pantry to offer healthy eating educational programming, displays, and cooking classes; expansion of the counseling program to include Christian support groups and creation of a sustainable income source for the center’s operational budget.
Community dinners, which started in October 2022, will continue on the first Monday of every month. The average attendance at the dinners is 70 people and growing.
“I think the thing that gives me the most pleasure is the Community Dinners. These dinners are hosted by volunteers from local churches. I love to see everyone who attends have their spirits and their bellies filled! I thank God every day for the opportunities he provides us to serve others,” said Diane Twilley, president of One Mission Cambridge.
“Over the past 15 years, I have found that my passion is for serving those in our community who have so much less than I do. One Mission Cambridge enables me to meet people where they are, build relationships, and share the love of Christ in a very real and meaningful way. It is not about religion or denominations, it is about Christians uniting and doing what we are called to do, and I love this,” said Ann Crocker, secretary of One Mission Cambridge.
According to Pettit, it takes $208,890 to fund One Mission Cambridge’s operations and donations are needed to keep the organization moving forward in the coming year. Donations can be made to One Mission Cambridge, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613.
The organization is still in need of volunteers and volunteer training is available for a variety of shifts. To date, over 15 churches are now working with One Mission Cambridge.
All Christian churches are invited to participate. Persons and churches interested in participating in the mission center activities can call Pettit at 443-521-6825.
One Mission Cambridge is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month.
