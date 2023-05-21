One Mission Cambridge sponsors 'Fund a Flat' food drive challenge

Krista Pettit, director of One Mission Cambridge, carries a flat of food. One Mission Cambridge is sponsoring a “Fund a Flat” challenge in May. During the month, citizens can donate a case of a product to help One Mission Cambridge keep its shelves stocked.
CAMBRIDGE — One Mission Cambridge is sponsoring a “Fund a Flat” challenge in May. During the month, citizens can donate a case of a product to help One Mission Cambridge keep its shelves stocked. The nonprofit has seen a large increase in demand for food items — having more than 100 people needing food over the last two months.
Although One Mission Cambridge’s Food Pantry is supported by churches and individuals, as well as Aldi as a Retail Recovery Partner, the demand is exceeding the supply.
“We continue to see new people coming to our Food Pantry. When the supplemental funding from COVID was discontinued in March, the demand increased significantly. It now takes $2,500 every three weeks to adequately serve the community with food,” said Krista Pettit, director of One Mission Cambridge.
“Citizens, churches, businesses, and community organizations can participate in this challenge. Help us keep the shelves stocked by funding a flat. For less than $10, you can purchase a flat of canned goods from a local store, such as our community partner Aldi. Participants can create a fun video on social media to challenge three friends to do the same,” she added.
Throughout the month of May, One Mission Cambridge is collecting flats on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Mondays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Visit Facebook and Instagram @onemissioncambridge @onemissioncam for additional times.
For further information about donating, contact Krista Pettit at 443-521-6825. One Mission Cambridge is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month for services. Visit onemissioncambridge.org or call 410-901-3959. Donations can be made to One Mission Cambridge, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613.
