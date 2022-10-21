Operation Christmas Child

From left, Mary Robbins, Patti Burton, Carol Rouse and Mary Turkington fill Christmas shoeboxes during a 2021 packing party at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Denton.

 PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE

EASTON — More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 — 21.

