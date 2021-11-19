EASTON — The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts — filled by individuals, families, churches and other groups with toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way.
Every year, Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week takes place the third week in November when more than 4,500 drop-off locations are open across the country. In Easton, Real Life Chapel at 418 Glebe Road is a collection site. Volunteers can drop off their filled shoeboxes 6 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 19; 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21; and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
Other nearby collection sites include:
• Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, 205 Maryland Avenue, Cambridge: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today, Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21; and 7 to 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
• Island Alliance Church, 510 Thompson Creek Road, Stevensville: 6 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20; noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21; and 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 22.
• Centreville United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Road, Centreville: 10 a.m. to noon today, Nov. 19; 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20; 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21; and 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
• Greater Impact, 13699 Greensboro Road, Greensboro: 6 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21; and 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
• Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 2701 Woodland Ferry Road, Seaford: 10 a.m. to noon today, Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20; 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21; and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
• Chestertown Baptist Church, 401 Morgnec Road, Chestertown: 6 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20; 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21; and 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories. In 2021, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 9.7 million children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.