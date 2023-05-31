Artists in Dialogue with Landscape

“Revelator,” a sculpture by Marcos Smyth, is on view through September at Adkins Arboretum as part of the Arboretum’s 11th biennial Outdoor Sculpture Invitational show, Artists in Dialogue with Landscape. There will be a reception to meet the artists on from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — Many stories are woven into the landscape at Adkins Arboretum. This spring, five artists from the mid-Atlantic region brought some of them to light with their sculptures on view June 1 through Sept. 30 in the Arboretum’s 11th biennial Outdoor Sculpture Invitational — Artists in Dialogue with Landscape. The artists will talk about the stories that inspired their artworks during a reception and guided sculpture walk from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.