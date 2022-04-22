Tom and Judy Bixler, owners and captains of the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry, pose for a portrait on the pier in front of the ferry for a Defense Information School student’s team multimedia project April 29, 2019. The pair have owned and operated the ferry since 2001.
Tom and Judy Bixler, owners and captains of the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry, pose for a portrait on the pier in front of the ferry for a Defense Information School student’s team multimedia project April 29, 2019. The pair have owned and operated the ferry since 2001.
U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Recruit Isaac Esposito
The Oxford-Bellevue Ferry is America’s oldest private ferry, transporting passengers across the Tred Avon River since 1683.
OXFORD — Captains Judy and Tom Bixler have announced that the Oxford Bellevue Ferry will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, April 23, just in time for the town’s celebration of Oxford Day. The ferry will begin service at 9 a.m. in Oxford and continue daily closing by sunset. Call 410-745-9023 for the exact closing times. The ferry will be in operation every day through October, then for the first two weekends in November.
America’s oldest privately-owned ferry was established in 1683, and has plied the waters of the Tred Avon River for almost 340 years. The ferry carries vehicles and passengers providing another entrance to Oxford by water and also a short cut to St. Michaels and Tilghman when leaving Oxford. It has been named one of the “Top Bicycle Routes in the USA” for many, many years! It is often referred to as an “Icon of Talbot County.”
The vessel “TALBOT” has undergone an extensive renovation during the off-season this year. In order to preserve the 65-foot ferry, sandblasting and repainting from stem to stern occurred at Yacht Maintenance Company, the only nearby shipyard with a railway that can haul the 30-foot-wide ferry. Captains Tom Bixler, Eric Neustadt and John Pepe continued the maintenance when the ferry came back to the Oxford Landing. As they begin their 21st season of ownership, preserving the legacy of the ferry continues to be a priority for the Bixlers.
Thanks to the Oxford Museum and a grant from Maryland Humanities, signs depicting the long history of the ferry are displayed along the bulkhead, so the ferry provides more than transportation, it also acts as a floating museum.
According to Captain Judy, “people often ask us if we get bored going back and forth across the river … but no two trips are ever the same! Things are always changing, the wildlife we encounter, the watermen’s boats we dance with and the passengers we welcome aboard vary with each trip. It is never boring!”
Please make a trip on the Oxford Bellevue Ferry a priority on your bucket list!
Another exciting event is “The Blessing of the Ferry” which will be held on Friday, April 22 to help kick off the Oxford Day activities! Come to the ferry dock around 6 p.m. The Rev. Kevin Cross will officiate the blessing followed by a cocktail party — bring-your-own and an hors d’oeuvre to share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.