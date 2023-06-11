Oxford Community Center

The Oxford Community Center celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022.

OXFORD — The Oxford Community Center will host a celebration of Native American history and culture from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 15. The event will feature guest speakers Captain William Dial, Chief Donna Wolf Mother Abbott and JoAnn Brown.

