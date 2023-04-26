OXFORD — On April 22, a colorful display of dogs, fire engines and pricey vintage cars came rolling down Morris Street to celebrate Oxford Day. The whole of Oxford Park was dedicated to children’s activities, like face painting and Jenga. Several politicians were seen glad handing and throwing out candy to excited children. There was even a woman dressed as a green pickle playing pickleball along the parade route.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.