Jimmy Jaramillo, president of the Oxford Town Commission, gives a fluffy Akita a pat. This dog is named Sada and won the fluffiest dog award in the dog show. Robert and Anita Anderson are the dog’s owners.
Mason Ledford, in the rear, and Quinn Chambers are normally bartenders for the Sunset Grill, but here they are handing out free crab dip and chicken salad sliders. There was a line waiting for their food.
PHOTOS By TOM MCCALL
Both Mickey and Minnie delighted fans along the Morris Street parade route in the Oxford Day parade.
PHOTOS By TOM MCCALL
Michelle Mactavish is cleaning up after the dog show with Bob Denise. They are both from Oxford.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Easton Middle School’s Marching Band does the Panthers proud.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Women from the Oxford Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary toss candy in to the crowd as Bill Eason navigates downtown in an antique tractor. See related story and photos, pages 12 and 13.
Celebrating Oxford Day
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
A postcard shot for a postcard town.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Addie Eckardt, former member of the Maryland State Senate, wears her signature pink in a very sleek convertible. Jimmy Jaramillo follows her in an Oxford town truck.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
There were four face painters working at the same time in Oxford Park. Brinley Dobson, 7, of Easton opted for a rainbow.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Police Chief Eric Kellner adjusts traffic cones as the parade comes to an end.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Members of the Eternal Life Ministries church cook up some crab cakes near the Oxford Community Center.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Maryland State Senator Johnny Mautz, R-37, works the crowd with candy and good cheer.
OXFORD — On April 22, a colorful display of dogs, fire engines and pricey vintage cars came rolling down Morris Street to celebrate Oxford Day. The whole of Oxford Park was dedicated to children’s activities, like face painting and Jenga. Several politicians were seen glad handing and throwing out candy to excited children. There was even a woman dressed as a green pickle playing pickleball along the parade route.
The storm clouds held off just long enough so people could get parked next to the Oxford Community Center and get golf carted in to the main action. New Police Chief Eric Kellner could be seen working the traffic cones to try and control the vehicular chaos. The Highland Creamery said it was crazy busy, like the 4th of July.
There were mutts and the pedigreed pooches prancing about. Furry Akitas and long-eared Beagles in the back of bikes could be seen. Jaunty Corgis played with tall hounds.
Sunset Grill served up free food. Mason Ledford and Quinn Chambers, who are normally bartenders, had an eager line awaiting their crab dip and chicken salad sliders.
“For free. At the end of the day we are trying to take care of the community. They’re good to us. We are good to them. It goes hand in hand. We have a nice steady crowd,” said Ledford.
There were other food vendors, including The Oxford Community Center, Capsize and the Robert Morris Inn. Oxford Volunteer Fire Department was serving hamburgers and hot dogs.
Michelle Mactavish of Oxford said, “This is the biggest day of the year in Oxford. I love it because everyone comes together and they bring their pets out. Friends come and family comes into town. It is always a wonderful day. There is also a parade. And who doesn’t love that?”
Sada, the long haired Akita, won for fluffiest dog, “He has never been out in a crowd before. I don’t think he knew there were so many dogs in the world,” said Robert Anderson
Bob Denise said, “It is a great town. It is very, very unusual and so peaceful.”
At the stroke of 11 a.m. the snare drum and bagpipes could heard. The Oxford Day Parade had begun. The red lights from the yellow fire engines dazzled the crowd.
Although the parade is the main attraction there were lots of other things to experience, like the taking a free ferry boat ride, finding a great used book, visiting a boutique museum or creating gigantic bubbles.
