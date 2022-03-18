OXFORD — After two years with no Oxford Day, plans are in the works for a smaller, simpler event April 23 primarily focused on Oxford families and businesses. The Blessing of the Pets will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Talbot Humane Dog Walk.
From there the day unfolds with a Dog Show in Town Park, bake sales, breakfast offered by Oxford Community Center, and the Oxford Museum opening.
The Oxford Day parade starts at 11 a.m. and marches right along Morris Street. Watch for the piper who leads off an assortment of floats, fire engines, bands, old cars, walkers and animals — it’s always uniquely Oxford.
Those who want to experience Oxford from the water can visit the Oxford Bellevue Ferry, which has been in existence since 1683. The Oxford Ferry will welcome free walk-on passengers throughout the day.
Hunger can be satisfied at many venues around town , including fine restaurants and also booths in Town Park and Causeway Park, local churches and the Oxford Market.
There will be designated parking areas.
Be aware that Morris Street and some side streets close to traffic before and during the parade, from about 9:30 a.m. to noon. Allow extra time to reach Oxford boatyards and for moving about town. Residents should plan their days with the expectation of delays in driving.
