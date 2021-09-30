OXFORD — The Oxford Community Center’s annual three-day Fine Arts Show ushers in the busy summer season. The prestigious juried exhibit draws a wide selection of regional collectors as well as from major cities along the Eastern Seaboard. The much-anticipated annual show is well known throughout the region and celebrated as the season’s “kick-off” for art lovers.
Next year will be the 38th year for the Fine Arts Show, set for May 20–22. The event consistently attracts art enthusiasts due to the quality of the artists. There is a diversity of mediums and unique to the show, the artists are present with their work for opening night and most of the weekend. Promotional efforts are numerous. Ads are placed in regional magazines, newspapers and radio stations as well as shared across a robust digital marketplace. Maryland State Tourism event calendars’ also highlight the Fine Arts show as a signature event.
The juror is artist Stewart White. White is a world-renowned watercolor painter with a broad sense of style and talent. His eye and expertise promise a caliber of artwork sure to surprise and please collectors. Plans are underway for many exciting events within the show: educational components, demos, awards and more.
After being a virtual event for the past two years, 2022 will be an indoor/outdoor, tented, in-person, physical exhibit and sales show. The OCC is committed to the health and safety of all participants and will be subject to all state and local COVID guidelines up to the date of the event.
The schedule of events for the weekend begins with the ticketed Friday Preview Party. It provides attendees the chance to “Meet the Artists,” view the exhibit and buy art. This has always been a fun evening where attendees mingle with the artists and enjoy cocktails as well as delicious hors d’oeuvres while getting first looks at the art. On Saturday and Sunday, the exhibit is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The raffle of beautiful artwork donated by the artists happens at the end of the show. Lunch items are available onsite for purchase on both days. The famous strawberry shortcake is not to be missed.
The juried exhibit and sale have supported the work of Oxford Community Center (a non-profit 501(c)(3), since the early 1980s to support OCC’s mission to provide the region with a year-round schedule of free or reduced educational, cultural and recreational programs and events.
For more information, and to apply as an exhibiting artist, visit oxfordcc.org Submissions close Dec. 31.
