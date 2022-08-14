Oxford Fire Department hosts Big Al’s Gone Fishin' tournament

Chooch Oristian of Doc’s Sunset Grille, Steve Riedel from Roto-Rooter Home Restoration, and Tom and Susan Campbell of Campbell’s Boat Yard present the Oxford Volunteer Fire Department a check for $8,000. From left: Firefighter Mark Ledford, Liza Ledford, Lt. Paul Callahan, President Tim Kerns, Chooch Oristian, Steve Riedel and Susan and Tom Campbell.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

OXFORD — On June 4, the Oxford Volunteer Fire Department along with Doc’s Sunset Grille, hosted the 2nd annual Big Al’s Gone Fishin' tournament as a primary fundraiser for the department. This tournament originated last year by the family of Alvin L. “Big Al” Ledford and was dedicated to his memory and for his love of fishing.

