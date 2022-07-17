OXFORD — One of the highlight’s of the Museum’s annual summer membership meeting is the announcement of the winners of the Douglas Hanks Jr. Preservation Award, which recognizes extraordinary efforts by individuals and/or organizations in preserving the unique history and heritage of Oxford and the surrounding area.
The award started in 2006 to honor Douglas Hanks Jr., whose connection with the town extends back to its founding in the 1600s. Throughout his life, Hanks was one of the town’s most enthusiastic supporters. The publication in 1999 of his book, “Oxford Treasures, Then and Now,” began a partnership between Hanks and the Museum that has continued with this coveted award.
Since 2006 more than 20 individuals and organizations have been recognized for their contributions. This year the winners were Pam and David Baker and Sid Campen, Tom Bixler and John Pepe.
Pam and David Baker were recognized for their extraordinary service to the Oxford community. When the Oxford Business Association was going to discontinue Oxford Day, the Bakers stepped forward to make it happen. They chaired the event for several years to ensure its continuance.
Pam is twice president of the Oxford Ladies Auxiliary and a past president of the Oxford Library. She has also served on multiple town commissions such as the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Election Board (of which she is chair) and the Board of Appeals. She has also been a volunteer at the Oxford Cooperative Lab. In fact there are few organizations in Oxford that she has not participated in, managed and/or organized.
David, an OVFD firefighter, has also served on the Historic District Commission, the Planning and Zoning Commission and co-chaired Oxford Day with Pam.
Museum officials thanked this “dynamic duo” for their service and for exemplifying the community spirit that defines Oxford.
Campen, Bixler and Pepe (the “Three Amigos”) won the Hanks Award for the restoration and preservation of the Oxford built crab skiff, the Slippery Eel. The Eel’s story began in 1992 when Doug Hanks became aware of a 1930 Oxford crab skiff race between Oxford and Crisfield and convinced boatbuilder Dickie White to propose a reprisal. White did so by throwing down an old black rubber glove from a local workboat. Enter Doug Hanks and a group of Bates Marina “regulars” — Todd Pyles, Billy Macindoe, Dr. Robert Bauman, Judd Vreeland and Al Ledford, to name a few. The name “Slippery Eel” was selected and she was constructed in the boat shed at Bates by Dickie White and his able assistants who provided an ample supply of 10 oz. Budweiser and endless hot air advice. Oxford’s resident artist Howard Lapp even painted a portrait of Dickie White building the Slippery Eel which today hangs in the town office meeting room.
After the challenge race ended, the Eel remained in Oxford and was last campaigned by the late Police Chief Jim Borga. She then slipped out of town and eventually into the ownership of the Crisfield Crab Skiff Association.
Skip forward a few years and some folks, like John Pepe wondered what happened to the Eel. As luck would have it, the Crab Skiff Association was interested in seeing the Eel returned to Oxford so after a few phone calls and interested parties being organized, a recovery effort got underway.
On Nov. 24, 2020, Pepe, Bixler and Campen traveled to Crisfield to strike a deal. The team returned her to Oxford, and from the shabby shape she was in, returned her to racing function and beauty with the financial support of Oxford friends.
