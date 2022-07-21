OXFORD — Since 2007, the Oxford Business Association’s fall auction of these beautiful painted picket fences has been a highly anticipated event. Local artists from Oxford, Easton and St. Michaels have volunteered their time, talents, and creativity to produce colorful painted scenes on a four-picket section of the iconic Oxford Fence representing Eastern Shore Life.
These works of art will be auctioned, with all proceeds going to local charities and nonprofits. The fences are on display throughout the town of Oxford for the entire summer, late April through mid-September.
This project is meant to invite everyone to explore Oxford and its unique shops and restaurants, while allowing OBA to give back. For many years, the OBA has supported area charities and nonprofits, and this year there are 11 partner organizations, and 12 fences (two for the Oxford Volunteer Fire Co.) Each is represented by an artist and the auction proceeds for each fence will go to the represented organization.
Visitors and locals alike are encouraged to come stroll the shady streets of Oxford and discover these little gems on display. In 2020 COVID-19 made it necessary to adjust plans and have a combined on-line and live auction. In 2021 there was no auction, but this year the fully in-person auction is back!
On Sept. 24, all the fences will be on display at the Oxford Community Center for a reception and live auction. The OCC auditorium is usually full of people vying for a chance to take one of these one-of-a-kind pieces of art home. In addition to being on display in Oxford for the summer, the Picket Fences will be promoted online at https://portofoxford.com/. Anyone unable to attend will also be able to leave a proxy "left-bid" on the website.
This year participating artists, and the organization that will receive the proceeds of their fence sale are: Sally Fronk – CASA of the Mid-Shore; Sheryl Southwick – Chesapeake Multi-Cultural Resource Center, Maire McArdle and Steven Walker – For All Seasons Behavioral Health & Rape Crisis Center, Mary Ford (two fences) – Oxford Community Center and Minorities in Aquaculture, Sue Betz – Oxford Garden Club, Louisa Zendt – Oxford Museum; Maggii Sarfaty – Shore Rivers; Cherry Dearie – Talbot Humane Society; Jenn Schmidt – Talbot Interfaith Shelter, Meryl Nolan and Pasquale DiLiulio – both for Oxford Fire Department.
The Oxford Business Association works to promote the town of Oxford and to provide a positive business environment for its members to achieve cultural, civic, economic, and business goals and contribute to the prosperity and vitality of the Oxford community. Additional sponsors include Sandaway Suites and Beach, Mystery Loves Company Booksellers, the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry, and the Oxford Community Center. Visit www.portofoxford.com for more information.
