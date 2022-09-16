EASTON — Oysters for the Bay held its 11th annual Oyster Social on Thursday, June 16. Every year the organization holds a cookout for the growers and volunteers to thank them for their time and hard work to help keep the oyster program thriving.
Seventy-six of their growers and volunteers came to join them for local Frase’s Meat Shop hamburgers, Nathan’s hot dogs, baked beans and a variety of other sides from Easton’s local Acme Market. Beer and wine came from two local businesses, Harrison’s and Town and Country Liquors. Cole’s Seafood supplied them with oysters on the half shell, as well as Alan from the shop to expertly shuck the oysters. As always, Smith Island cakes were the dessert.
Without the growers and volunteers, Oysters for the Bay would not be able to do what it does to help the oyster population, and as a result, help to clean the waters of the Chesapeake Bay. The volunteers do all of the hard work for the program, from delivering the spat on shell to the care of the cages where the spat have a safe environment to mature in, to the picking up and planting of the oysters in the State Sanctuary provided by the Department of Natural Resources. They give their time and energy selflessly and it is much appreciated, organizers said.
Oysters for the Bay is a not-for-profit community project sponsored by Scott Eglseder and Eglseder Wealth Management Group Inc.
