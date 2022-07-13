DENTON — Join the Caroline County Humane Society and guest bartenders at the Market Street Pub from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. Live music generously provided by Reagan Kent and The Glooms.
Reagan is a young talent from Caroline County. He loves to play everything from country to classic rock. Starting his professional career at age 13, he is now a seasoned pro at 16. He will begin playing at 5 p.m. The Glooms are a four-part teen band based in Ridgely. Playing music from decades both before and after they were born, they are always sure to put their own dark folk spin on their songs. It’s always the season of the witch when The Glooms are around. They will be playing 7 to 9 p.m.
Guest bartenders include: Tracey Synder, executive director of the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce, from 5 to 6 p.m.; Bonnie Johnson, Realtor for Long & Foster and Caroline County Humane Society board president, from 6 to 7 p.m.; Sue Simmons, director of Caroline County Recreation & Parks, from 7 to 8 p.m.; and Dennis Farina, Denton lawyer, from 8 to 9 p.m. All tips for the bartenders will be donated to the Humane Society.
There will also be a raffle for a Summerfield 44 in. x 24.5 in. Square Steel Propane Fire Pit with wood-look tile top (value $479), $2 for one ticket, $10 for six. Donate supplies and get a free raffle ticket: Kitten Milk Replacer (available at Petco), or go to Chewy.com for wish list under “give back.” There is also a link at carolinehumane.org under “Donate.”
Admission is free. Pack the pub and have a great time for the animals.
