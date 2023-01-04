SUDLERSVILLE — Jacob Parker Dalrymple of Sudlersville Scout Troop 175 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. Since it was founded in 1910, only 4% of Scouts have achieved Eagle status.
A Scout must accomplish all requirements of Eagle before their 18th birthday, and Parker accomplished his goal just days prior to turning 18. He joined Scouts at the age of 11, while in fifth grade, when he saw the adventures classmates were having.
Parker is the consummate example of a Kent and Queen Anne’s citizen. He was born at the Kent & Queen Anne’s Hospital and lived outside of Crumpton as well as in Rock Hall. He attended Sudlersville Elementary and Sudlersville Middle schools, Kent County Middle and Kent County High schools. He was a member of the Sudlersville Scout Troop and completed activities for volunteering and merit badges in both counties.
There are numerous steps on the road to Eagle, which include advancing through six increasingly difficult ranks, countless community service hours, holding leadership positions and earning a minimum of 21 merit badges, 13 specifically required for Eagle. The final charge is successful completion of a multi-task project of the Scout’s choosing that benefits the community in some way.
Parker moved through all six ranks: Scout; Tenderfoot; Second Class; First Class; Star; and Life. While meeting rank requirements, he logged hundreds of hours in community service and held the Scout Leadership positions of Scribe, Librarian, Quartermaster, Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader. He attended many Leadership trainings while in Scouting, including the National Youth Leadership Training.
Parker earned 30 merit badges, nine more than the required 21. Parker’s merit badges include Camping, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, Communication, Cooking, Emergency Preparedness, Sustainability, First Aid, Swimming, Personal Management, Personal Fitness, Family Life, Orienteering, Law, Wilderness Survival, Fingerprinting, Chess, Sculpture, Pottery, Astronomy, Pioneering, Geocaching, Oceanography, Music, Motorboating, Leatherwork, Rifle Shooting, Search and Rescue, and Signs, Signals, and Codes.
Parker states his most fun merit badge was Motorboating because he got to drive the boat and tube in the water. His most memorable badge was Wilderness Survival, mainly because of the experience of being caught in the rain while sleeping in a makeshift shelter. He also enjoyed learning about Chestertown politics through Citizenship in the Community.
Parker’s most memorable Scouting experience was when he and Scout mates constructed a fort with wood pallets and other materials at a camporee event.
Of his many volunteer projects over his seven years as a Scout, his favorite was helping with puppies and kittens at the Kent County Humane Society.
For his Eagle Project, Parker designed and built an Outdoor Learning Environment for and with The Family Center of Queen Anne’s County as requested by center staff. It includes a bench, outdoor library and a concrete paver base. Parker said he chose this project because the center helped his family in the past and because he believes supporting child development is imperative at such a young age.
Planning and managing a budget and raising funds is one important aspect of an Eagle Project. Parker raised $1,245 through donations and reductions in cost from material and supply companies, the successful application of a $500 Jackie Carter Young People Who Care Award through the Queen Anne’s County Council for Children and Youth, and donations from friends and family.
About the finished product, Anita Phillips, Family Center child development specialist, said, “The addition of a bench and Little Library has been an asset to our curb appeal. Several families stated, ‘Wow, it’s so beautiful!’ when they saw it for the first time. Books have been taken and left in the Little Library by community members; it’s nice to see it being used.”
Family Center Director Jenny Crossley added, “Parker’s project just adds so much to our welcoming, nurturing environment. The boys really took time and effort into completing this project. Beautiful, welcoming and inviting addition to our center for our families and the community. We thank you!”
Parker’s Court of Honor was held on Dec. 5, 2021, at Minary’s Dream Alliance on American Legion Road, Chestertown. His COH was scheduled two months after his attainment of Eagle, which is sooner than is typical for his Troop; Parker wanted to be sure his then 98-year-old World War II Navy veteran great-grandmother could attend. He dedicated the COH to “Grandma Mikki” Carpenter, one of his greatest supporters.
Fellow Troop members participated in the ceremony by leading the program and conducting the flag and candle lighting ceremonies.
Parker thanked everyone involved on his journey. He recognized Scouts and families who helped him build his Eagle Project. He gave gift bags and words of gratitude to Scoutmasters and Scout Leaders who supported him since age 11, including Paul Simonetti, Ph.D, Calvin Dawson, Joni Melotti and Patti Carter. Special recognition pins were given; a Mother’s pin went to his mom, Marta Carlson; and a grandmother pin for his Nana, Debbie Dalrymple. He awarded his mentor pin to Gramma Dorothy Carpenter because he said she was so instrumental in his Scouting career and assistance in his Eagle project. Special recognition was given to his friend and project advisor, Doug Heisler, Ph.D, who assisted in creating the design, taught Parker about design and building, guided in fundraising, and built the high quality complex bench.
Scoutmaster Patti Carter said, “Parker is a generous, confident young man who is trustworthy, helpful, kind, courteous, thrifty, reverent and brave. He has a passion for service and carries music in his heart. Parker is always the first to smile and pat a fellow scout on the back for doing his best. He took on the role as Senior Patrol Leader just as COVID hit; Parker overcame the challenges of learning the position and leading weekly troop meetings by Zoom for over a year while successfully completing AP (Advanced Placement) high school courses. His leadership and Scout spirit continue to encourage others.”
Reflecting on his Eagle journey Parker looks to the future. He said he believes “being an Eagle means that I am tasked to be a capable citizen of the United States, a person who serves, leads and gives back to his community.”
Parker has played saxophone since fifth grade at Sudlersville Middle School and served as Section Leader in his senior year in Kent County High School’s Music Program. He is now teaching himself guitar and bass, with a little help from his friends. He was in National Honor Society, was a Next Generation Scholar, and joined the high school Wrestling team in his senior year.
Parker is attending the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where he majors in Psychology.
