PRESTON — When he is not drumming, playing the piano or strumming the guitar, the new pastor at Bethesda United Methodist Church, has traveled all over the world. He auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” as a singer songwriter. Paul Lewis is an actor and a storyteller too. He has had a colorful life that included a stint in the Merchant Marine.
He currently lives on a 30-foot wooden sloop in Cambridge. Bethesda UMC is fixing up a five bedroom house right across the street for him. He says the winters on the boat can get long, and he looks forward to using the extra space for good purpose.
He went to St. Mary’s College in the ‘70s and got a degree in fine arts, specifically in theater, writing and directing. Right out of college, Lewis got a job as a historical interpreter on the Maryland Dove, a 17th-century replica sailing ship for the state of Maryland. Winter came, and he left a job that he loved. Then he joined the military.
“I was in the (U.S. Army) Chemical Corps — nuclear, biological and chemical medicine,” he said. An art major in the Chemical Corps seems strange, but Lewis is a quick study. Eventually he talked his way into a gig as a reporter and photojournalist for the base’s newspaper. He had never taken pictures, but he figured it out fast.
“So, for the next few years I just hung out with the general staff, flying in helicopters and taking pictures. I had a special chevron on my sleeve that said Public Affairs Office, so I could go anywhere with impunity. So, it was a lot of fun, a lot of traveling,” he said.
Before becoming a pastor, he focused on his musical talents.
“I have written four musicals and had two produced. I have a great musical now called ‘George’ that I am hoping to get produced,” he said. This is based on Saint George, the dragon slayer. He writes original music for his sermons. He even tried out for “America’s Got Talent” — and he got through the initial audition.
“A lot of people who try out for America’s Got Talent are lonely, and they want to be noticed. They want to make it, but they are really are not that great. Eighty percent of those who audition are not that great at all. A producer came up to me and asked me if I would like to be in a commercial to promote ‘America’s Got Talent.’ They were auditioning in Chicago, LA, New York — all the big cities. We auditioned in Louisville. The other performers said, ‘You have no fear, and you are so calm.’ It is not that I am great, it is just that I feel good. I am happy. You know you feel that way when God is with you,” he said.
His new post at Bethesda UMC is being taken head on. Walking through the church building, Lewis pointed out all the improvements he wants to make.
The church steeple was struck by lightning the same week Lewis started the job. It fried all the phones, computers and wires. You can see the line of blown off shingles where the lightning went right down the cupola.
Lewis plans to sit down one-on-one with each of his 185 parishioners. He is definitely a people person and has made an effort to connect with other parish leaders in his area. Elmer Davis, who is the Upper Shore superintendent of the Delmarva Peninsula Conference, is in charge of 125 churches. He approved Lewis’ new position.
Davis said, “Paul’s gifts are good for the church. He is doing an excellent job. His plans are right in line with that church’s vision. He was at Zion United Methodist Church in Cambridge.”
“We have a ministerium of five churches. It’s a collection of the ministers from various churches. We, the Lutheran Church, myself, Black Methodists down here and the African American Pentecostal Church. And then a Bethlehem Wesleyan at the other end of town. We get together once a month. We do outreach activities for the community. What a wonderful support system for me to walk into. I am very ecumenical. You know when you shine a light on a disco ball, but when it hits the little mirrored pieces, it reflects in different colors. Jesus’ light hits us all with the same intensity, but we reflect it in different ways,” Lewis said.
Lewis grew up Catholic. His parents are Catholic. “As Catholics we pretty much depended on the priest to tell us what to do,” Lewis said, adding he didn’t really have a relationship with God. “I had heard about Jesus in the Catholic church, but I didn’t really know much personally about Him.”
One day in the late ‘60s, he was hitchhiking, and a man in a muscle car picked him up. During the ride, the driver handed him a thin volume of the Gospel of John with a phone number on the back. Lewis read the Gospel and liked it.
Then a little later he was walking down the road, like Saint Paul on the road to Damascus.
“Boom! The Holy Spirit came upon me. I wasn’t asking or looking for it. Everything that was made by God — the trees, the grass — it kind of reverberated with these beautiful vibrations and beautiful colors. And I started speaking in another language. I thought, ‘That is weird,’ which I have never done again, but I was really happy and joyful. So that started the walk to Christ. I thought maybe there is something more to this Jesus guy,” he said.
“I just considered myself a non-denominational Christian. I really liked the non-denominational churches the best because they really rocked. They had the best music and were doing stuff like drama. They just seemed more alive than the mainstream churches,” he said.
He is a seasoned storyteller. Cadence, volume, pitch — he uses it all to grab your attention.
“It’s only relationships that get people interested in God. Period. Very few people come to it with a philosophical desire. Very few are intellectually interested. If you have ever studied psychology there is the hierarchy of needs by Maslow. The end is self actualization. And then you start thinking maybe there is more to life than just pleasure and pain and just getting by. So people really need the personal contact,” he said.
With so many life experiences, like getting prostate cancer and being divorced, he wants to channel all that into counseling as a pastor.
“I made all the mistakes. I wasn’t doing anything bad, but my priorities ... your relationship with God, your relationship with your family, wife, children. Then your job. You have got to keep these things in order or you are going to have trouble,” he said.
So, this is where he draws on his history as an actor. He played a scene in the 1978 film “Mayflower; The Pilgrim’s Adventure” with Anthony Hopkins. He said Hopkins was so short that he looked down on him in the scene. Lewis was in another movie called “St. Augustine’s Story,” which was made for the Saint Augustine, Florida, visitor center. One of his daughters was 6 months old and got to be in the movie too. He has two daughters and is single now.
“I plan on going to every person in the community and knocking on their door; I’ll call them first. And visiting and finding out how they are doing. And see if they need anything or see if they need prayer and try to get them back to church. During COVID all the churches in America lost members. We say, hey, it is safe, come on back. All services in all denominations are sent out on Facebook Live or YouTube. You lose the personal touch. You get the knowledge, but you miss the emotion. We need the camaraderie,” he said.
Another aspect of Lewis’ story is that he lived the Muslim nation of Indonesia for 12 years. He taught English and considered himself a Christian missionary. He worked at a Muslim high school.
“Muslim schools all over Indonesia, Java, Jakarta, Sulawesi. Indonesia is a long chain of islands, 17,000 islands. If you superimposed it on the U.S. it would stretch from Alaska to Key West,” he said.
There are 270 million people in Indonesia. Most of them are devout Muslims.
“I came back from Indonesia, and I was worn out emotionally. I wanted a quiet life. So I bought a beautiful wooden boat in Annapolis. It was built by Bill Dickerson in 1963. I sailed it from Annapolis to Cambridge. I keep it at the Cambridge Yacht Club. I have been living there for three and half years. Because I was in the Merchant Marine, I have my mariner’s license.”
One winter he went back to Indonesia, and another he went to Florida.
His church has given him a parsonage in which to live. It was built in 1915 and has five bedrooms. It is currently getting the walls painted, the wooden floors sanded — a general spruce up. It is right across street from the church.
“I live alone. I don’t even have a pet,” he said.
When asked where he wants to take this church, he said, “More people. After I go door-to-door with all my parishioners, then it is door-to-door with all the strangers, because I don’t know a stranger. I am not afraid, and I like meeting people. When you are really sincere and really care about people, they know you are not trying to sell them anything,” he said.
“God is with me. That is the real joy, knowing you are protected. We are all just trying to crawl towards the light,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.