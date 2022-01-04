CENTREVILLE — Standing on the corner of Broadway and N. Commerce Street every Tuesday evening, three cheer-spreading folks draw waves and honks and two-fingered salutes from drivers passing through downtown Centreville. With no political affiliation, religious agenda, or specific social strife, on their chests, on their faces, and with a simple wave, they carry the message of peace.
“The point is to get people to think about peace. Just to think about it,” said John Turner, who brought the peace-bearing tradition to Centreville nearly 10 years ago. His partner, Nancy, is also part of the trio.
“We’re not going to force anybody to think a certain way. We just want them to think about it,” added John Hutchison, a peace-minded Cordova resident who makes the weekly trip to Centreville. A former economist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Hutchison remembered picketing outside the White House in the 1970s, afraid he was going to lose his job.
“All my life, I’ve worked in peace,” Hutchison said. His service and involvement with the Church of the Brethren has taken him across the world, including to Austria, Germany, and Italy. “I’m not here to tell people what to believe, but I think God created us to live with each other, not fight with each other.”
The ideals of local and larger community were instilled in Hutchison at a young age. When he was 12, in the period after World War II and before his own international adventures, Hutchison’s family had taken in a German exchange student — an effort designed to motivate German youth to rebuild their war-torn country.
Though Hutchison said he and his “German sister” were friends, he wasn’t impressed that she took his bedroom, making John sleep with his four younger brothers. However, remembering the help his family offered others and the help many offered him in his own travels, Hutchison said he sees an overlying unity in people.
“I’ve met many people around the world,” said Hutchison, who’s been to over 30 countries. “Everywhere I’ve been, there have been good people. We should be helping them, not fighting them.”
As long as the sunlight accommodates them, the group’s small-scale spectacle can’t be missed traveling through the Queen Anne’s County seat. Perched across the road from the circuit court, they spread their minimalist cheer for 30 minutes — “that’s about all our knees can handle any more,” Turner said.
Turner, whose retirement from teaching math at the Naval Academy finds him serving as a chaplain for Mid Shore Behavioral Health, started attending an Easton peace group’s displays that began several years earlier as a response to the American invasion of Iraq.
But Turner didn’t think tethering the concept of peace to a political moment was the right way to go about spreading their message.
“I don’t see that what we’re saying is political, for lots of reasons,” he said. “I don’t think that’s a good way to pursue it.”
Even so, when Turner brought the peace display to Centreville, and Hutchison came along with him, the transition was anything but peaceful. Turner recalled several nasty encounters early on, including one where a guy “made a big deal” out of sticking his middle finger at the group.
Turner said he didn’t understand how someone could react so violently to the idea of peace.
“I think they saw it as something political, and against whatever their political philosophy was,” he said. “But beyond that, I’m a little bit lost. I think they always interpreted this as some sort of political statement, and certainly, it is not on my part.”
Over time, however, in the seven or so years since coming to Centreville, the reactions have changed. Speaking with The Bay Times Tuesday, Dec. 14, double-tasking their brisk peace displays, the group secured several honks of solidarity, flashing lights of approval and waves from smiling drivers.
“We do this, and it probably makes other people happy, but it makes us happy,” Turner said, adding that he always feels better leaving Centreville on Tuesdays. “I mean, we’re trying to remind other people of peace, but we’re reminding ourselves of it.”
