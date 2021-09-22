DENTON — Way out on the beautiful outskirts of Denton there is a waterfront campus owned by the Girl Scouts. Camp Todd, which has 64 acres tucked up to Lake Williston, is the latest home for the Peachblossom Learning Community. They cater to children who are home-schooled or have learning differences.
In this age of plugged in iPhones all the time, it is refreshing to see children playing in nature and learning about the earth. The school helps this population to get a group learning experience that doesn’t emphasize sitting down. There is a lot of exploring and creating going on.
There are experiential art history classes and science field trips. There is even the opportunity to go geocaching. They enjoy snacks around a fire pit. One student asked his science teacher if he could catch a snake. She said she would catch it and let him pet it. He seemed pleased.
Melissa Grant, founder and director, holds two degrees that make her perfect to lead this teaching effort. Her undergraduate work combined biology and early education and elementary education, where she got her teaching certificate. Her master’s degree is in ecology. She home-schooled two kids of her own. PLC was located at Evergreen Cove and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Easton before it journeyed to its present home. She says all three hosts have been very generous.
“This is my passion I love sharing with the kids. It makes you feel alive when you are out here,” she said.
Peachblossom’s Facebook page says, “Our aim is to foster a sense of interconnectedness, global thinking and stewardship in a vibrant learning environment.” Sessions last about six weeks and have titles like “Out of This World,” “Fields and Farms,” and “Me on the Map.”
The theme this week is “Me on the Map.” Lessons combine art history, skill building (like how to change a tire) and financial literacy with some social skills and emotional regulation thrown in. This network of related ideas creates context and connects the dots.
“We kept growing and growing and outgrowing spaces. Folks wanted a secular community that was open to any religion, any background and any learning challenge,” Grant said.
“We started in 2013. We were just a group of home-schooling moms. We saw a need for a sense of community and a home-schooling group, because you can feel somewhat isolated. We wanted to give the kids a sense of family and a sense of community outside of their own homes. We wanted them to work collaboratively and work on projects together,” she said.
The kids travel around outside in pods. They are actively learning from each other and the teacher.
“We have a lot of neuro-diversity here,” Grant said.
She was teaching science. There is observation of what is right under foot in the forest by the water.
“We did some micro observations and broke into teams. We selected a spot together and sat down and made observations on a small scale. So, they are really getting to know their environment intimately that way,” Grant said.
It’s a very unconventional environment. It is experiential. What these kids are doing is really very hands on. With home schooling it is really about reading each kid and knowing what environment they would thrive in.
“Some of these kids might not thrive in a traditional school setting. Quite a few of them are on the autism spectrum, or maybe they have a learning disability,” Grant said.
Leigh Todd is the art history teacher. Class is not 200 boring slides and memorizing.
“It is not sitting and reading books on art history. She is comparing and contrasting all forms of ancient and modern art. And then she does a hands on project with them,” said Grant.
“The best part is watching the kids get truly interested in something. Seeing them come alive. Seeing that spark of interest really grow. They get so excited. They can take that spark and run with it,” she added.
Grant leads a small group of 10-year-olds to consider the oasis.
“We call this class outdoor oasis. We are going to learn a lot about the environment here, which means the land, all the plants, the animals. We are going to be scientists,” she said.
She gave each student a white square frame about 8.5 inches by 11 inches. The kids were bemused at what they were supposed to do with them. Grant explained they were to lay their picture frame somewhere and look really closely at what is in the square. One student shouted out that he had a tiny tree. Another found a spider. Students are encouraged to look for signs of life. She has a way of inviting them to discover rather lecturing them.
She had some health issues and COVID hit, so the school had to scale back some future plans.
“It would be wonderful if we could create a nature immersion school — maybe a farm school. So far funding has been a limiting factor, not lack of energy. That is still in the long term plan. Even if we become a five-day-a-week school, I don’t want to abandon the home-schooling community,” she said.
Each six-week session costs $85. Classes meet from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
