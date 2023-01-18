Pet of the Week

Onion is a petite year-old gray tabby female who is ready for the best forever home! Onion had a rough start; she came in severely underweight and in rough condition. After time in foster receiving critical care, she has made a complete recovery. Like her name suggests, Onion has layers to her personality and might take a moment to open up to new people. Under these layers she’s a sweet girl who loves nothing more than squishing herself against her person and getting cozy for a nap. She would do best with another cat, a partner in crime when it’s time to zoom around. Her best friend, Cricket, is also available for adoption and would love to go with her. Onion prefers to keep a safe distance from dogs and would be fine in a household with them as long as she has her space. Onion has some boundaries, for this reason she would be best suited in a home without younger children. Call Caroline County Humane Society at 410-820-1600 or email info@carolinehumane.org to inquire about adoption.
Meet Onion! She is living in a foster home with Cricket while she waits to be adopted.
Onion is a petite year-old gray tabby female who has overcome so much and she’s ready for the best forever home! Onion had a rough start, she came in severely underweight and in rough condition. After time in foster receiving critical care, treatment for skin conditions, (and bulking up with some extra snacks) she has made a complete recovery! Like her name suggests, Onion has layers to her personality and might take a moment to open up to new people. Under these layers she’s a sweet girl who loves nothing more than squishing herself against her person and getting cozy for a nap. She would do best with another cat, a partner in crime when it’s time to zoom around. Her best friend, Cricket, is also available for adoption and would love to go with her! Onion prefers to keep a safe distance from dogs and would be fine in a household with them as long as she has her space. Onion has some boundaries, for this reason she would be best suited in a home without younger children. Call Caroline County Humane Society at 410-820-1600 or email info@carolinehumane.org to inquire about adoption.
