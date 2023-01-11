Pet of the Week

Cricket is living in a foster home while she waits to be adopted. Her foster parent writes: This gorgeous year-old girl has spent a while in foster perfecting her dog-like personality and is ready to find herself a forever home! Cricket is stunning and has a huge personality with a hint of attitude to go with it. She doesn’t love to be picked up but she’ll come running like a dog if you call for Cricket! Her other dog-like tendencies include: sitting for a treat, toting her toys (other small objects will also be toted), keeping watch at the windows to alert when a suspicious being is on the premises. True to her name, Cricket loves to hop around and would love to do so with another cat. She’d love it even more if that other cat could be her best friend, Onion, another year-old girl also available for adoption! When it’s time to settle down she’ll be ready to hop on the couch and curl up under a blanket to watch tv with you, as long as you don’t move her once she’s comfortable, you’ll get along great! Cricket has been introduced to dogs and will happily rule over them with an iron paw. She has some boundaries, for this reason she would be best suited in a home without younger children. Call Caroline Humane at 410-820-1600 or email info@carolinehumane.org to inquire about adopting this beauty.
