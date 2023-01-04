Pet of the Week

Ruby is in urgent need of rescue — a foster or willing adopter. She is back at the shelter now and so scared. Please help save Ruby. She is young and just needs a chance. This 1-and-a-half-year-old Anatolian Shepherd mix is spayed and up to date with shots. She has had a hard start in life. Ruby had to learn to be a dog. When she first came to the shelter she didn’t even understand what a toy was. She had spent her whole young life tethered outside. Ruby has been without a home since July. She is a sweet girl that just needs someone who will be patient with her. A little fearful with new men so you must go slow in getting to know her, she is fine with women. Ruby would be best with a male dog. Ruby is at the Caroline County Humane Society in Ridgely, call 410-820-1600 for an application.
Ruby is in urgent need of rescue — a foster or willing adopter. She is back at the shelter now and so scared. Please help save Ruby. She is young and just needs a chance. This 1-and-a-half-year-old Anatolian Shepherd mix is spayed and up to date with shots. She has had a hard start in life. Ruby had to learn to be a dog. When she first came to the shelter she didn't even understand what a toy was. She had spent her whole young life tethered outside. Ruby has been without a home since July. She is a sweet girl that just needs someone who will be patient with her. A little fearful with new men so you must go slow in getting to know her, she is fine with women. Ruby would be best with a male dog. Ruby is at the Caroline County Humane Society in Ridgley, call 410-820-1600 for an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.