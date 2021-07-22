EASTON — A Go Fund Me fundraiser to purchase VOX books for the library’s children’s collection was launched by Roo Wood to honor the life and spirit of his son Peter, who died Aug. 9, 2020, at the age of 22.
The library would like to thank all of the family and friends of Peter Wood who have generously donated over $11,000 to date.
Peter was a TCPS student who worked at the library for more than five years. Staff said Peter was had a warm and compassionate manner that made them smile.
“Over the years, the staff at the library watched Peter grow into a fine young man who was very caring and touched many lives. He was always the first to greet someone new, ask people how they were doing, share a story about himself or help someone,” said Library Director Dana Newman.
Newman continued, “this VOX children’s book collection is a wonderful tribute to Peter, as it will spark curiosity in the children who check these books out and allow them to experience the joy of discovery and learning that Peter shared with all of us.”
The VOX book collection and displayers were dedicated in memory of Peter Wood in a beautiful and heartwarming dedication ceremony on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Talbot County Councilman Pete Lesher, Library Director Dana Newman, and Children’s Librarian Laura Powell spoke about how much Peter’s life was a gift to all who knew him. Representative Johnny Mautz read a citation celebrating the addition of the VOX books in honor of Peter Wood. Senator Addie Eckardt, Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan, and Easton Mayor Bob Willey were also in attendance.
If you would like to donate to the purchase of additional VOX books, please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/peter-wood-library-project
For more information on library services and programs, visit tcfl.org, call 410-822-1626, or email askus@tcfl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.