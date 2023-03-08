PHILADELPHIA — Experience “The Garden Electric!” at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show, which is back indoors at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s show takes its theme from the spark of joy that comes from the moment of giving or receiving flowers and is evidenced throughout the elaborate designs of the featured gardens.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.